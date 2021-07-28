Letter: Not the root of the problem

Not the root of the problem
I agree with the July 18 editorial [about the city’s and Longview Mayor Andy Mack’s response to a possible white supremacy rally].
One other point I would like to open people’s eyes to: It was mentioned that the mayor should have seen this coming — not only the mayor but everyone else as well, and if no one else saw it coming then someone should have known the next thing to do.
This group should have the right to assemble in peace. Just because the group is white supremacy doesn’t mean they are coming against people of color.
It’s not always black and white with this group. This group is upset with the people in authority, the government, taking away what they believe is rightfully theirs or what they have the right to do.
The white supremacy group is having to do what the people of color have always had to do — fight for our rights! Once again, everything is not always black and white, but that is Longview’s issue, and that is why Longview is far behind and can’t make real progress.
And yes, racism and hatred are still right here. This group coming is not the root of the problem. We still will have to face racism and hatred after they leave, if they come.
Thank you, News-Journal, for this editorial.
— Robin McLemore, Longview