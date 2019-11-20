Letter: Nothing is that important

Nothing is that important
I have read letters with complaints about Toll 49 and how dangerous it is, blaming authorities.
I travel Toll 49 often. In my opinion, the danger lies with the drivers and their distractions, whether it be cellphones, eating or basically being distracted.
Do drivers not read the paper or watch the news and see that most accidents with fatalities are caused by distracted driving? You see drivers texting or reading social media every time you are in traffic.
I was on Toll 49 recently and suddenly the eastbound car came over the center line, causing me to get out of the way in a 70 mph zone! Were they on the phone? I don’t know.
But I do know nothing is that important. If it is, pull over.
— Donna Roach, Troup