Letter: Nothing patriotic about it

Nothing patriotic about it

John Foster, I am sure that your column on Jan. 8 will upset the Trumpers and Thumpers once again, but so be it.

I recall an article in the News-Journal a couple of days after the Jan. 6 insurrection in which local attendees were vindicating their being there. I contended then and I still do that there was not anything patriotic about the attack on the Capitol.

The definition of a cult is a system of religious veneration and devotion directed toward a particular figure or object, a relatively small group of people having religious beliefs or practices regarded by others as strange or sinister. As long as Donald J. Trump is around, I think it’s going to be hard to reason with the Republican Party. And I refer to the letters to the editor on Jan. 9.

I am a Democrat, and I don’t want wholesale abortion, I want all eligible voters to be able to vote, and I am not a socialist or a communist.

— Roland Lampin, Beckville

