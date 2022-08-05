Letter: Nuclear concerns

Nuclear concerns
John Foster has once again demonstrated that you can’t be more partisan than he (Forum page, July 30). In the Jan. 6 protest and unauthorized entry to the Capitol, there was one person killed, not five as Mr. Foster claims. Facts do matter.
Now as to the purpose of this letter. The Democratic Party is now the official war party. First, it was helping create a proxy war with Russia in Ukraine. Then it has promised Israel we would use force against Iran to stop the supposed nuclear program. However all of this could have been avoided if Biden had simply reentered the JCPOA as originally negotiated with no new conditions added. Biden did not do this as he promised.
Now we have Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan escalating tensions with nuclear armed China to the boiling point. Everyone said this was not wise, but that didn’t stop Ms. Pelosi from going through with a trip that might result in getting us all killed.
Anyone of the three situations — Russia, Iran, or China — could escalate into a nuclear conflagration. But diplomacy is not in the cards with this administration.
— Jerry King, Longview