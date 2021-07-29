Letter: Obsessed with Trump

Obsessed with Trump
Poor John D. Foster, he just cannot help himself (Forum page column, July 24). He is totally obsessed with all things Donald Trump. Though he ignores all pleas that he explain his assertion that Trump is a “proven racist,” John rushes to print the latest questionable left-wing accusations against Trump.
He will not write about the Biden-created mess with our now wide-open southern border, where anyone can walk or swim right in and may even be rewarded with a free hotel room as Democrats pander for votes. He will not address the spiraling crime wave in Democrat-run cities and states, as Democrats hamstring law enforcement and refuse to arrest and jail even repeat offenders.
John will not discuss the Biden administration willfully destroying America’s energy independence even as China and others work to ensure the continuing provision of plentiful, affordable energy for their citizens and manufacturers.
No, John has a one-track mind. He must destroy Trump. His TDS has taken over his entire life and the lives of too many Democrats. They have put their witch hunts and persecution against Trump ahead of country, Constitution and the well-being of the American people. Their hollow charges have all the integrity of a Hunter Biden masterpiece.
— Al McBride, Longview