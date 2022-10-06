Letter: Offended by democracy

Offended by democracy
Well, Kathy Somer (letter, Oct. 2) no, I did not sell my soul.
I voted based on core beliefs that I have held for all of my adult life. I voted for plentiful and affordable energy. I voted for border security and legal immigration. I voted for the capitalism that has made Americans the richest people on Earth.
I voted against the idea that a biological male with all his organs intact can simply declare himself a woman and march into a ladies’ shower and nobody has the right to feel offended. I voted against the idea that it is the government’s job to fix the bad decisions of every citizen. I voted for strong police and for enforcing laws. I voted for election integrity.
I did not vote based on the traitorous lie of Russian collusion, and I did not assume I was electing a Sunday school teacher or a saint, especially since I did not see either on the ballot. Oh, and for your information, I consider myself one of those hard-working Americans you say I betrayed.
You can say I sold my soul if you wish, but I voted for the America I believe in. If that offends you, then you are offended by democracy itself.
— Al McBride, Longview