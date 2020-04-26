Letter: Oil industry will recover

Oil industry will recover
The oil and gas industry has always been boom and bust, and demanded individuals and companies that could cope and adjust to rapidly changing conditions.
The exploration part of the industry is used to being a failure on pet prospects that turned out to be dry holes. Likewise, the joy and excitement of a big discovery is followed by huge profits. Outsiders seldom realize that those big profits have to pay for the dry holes, including landmen title work, leases, drilling, completion expense, production equipment like tanks, separators, pumps and many more related expenses, and taxes, plus the payments to landowners and royalty and mineral owners.
It has to be a good well to pay for everything and still make a profit.
All business ventures have risk. Normally, higher risks demand higher profits for a business to survive. Hard work, long hours, experience, good employees and adequate capitalization and good credit ensures chances of success of any business.
The oil industry will recover from this oil price collapse just as it has recovered from other crises in between boom periods. I have seen $2 oil and $100 oil and drilled my fair share of dry holes and producers over 40-plus years working in the oil patch.
— Harry Bergman, Tyler