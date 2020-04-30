Letter: OK, Trump made a mistake

OK, Trump made a mistake
OK, President Trump made a mistake (letter, April 12). However, this pandemic should be over in less than six months.
George Bush toppled Sadam Hussein with the quip, “A piece of cake.” Years later we are still paying for that mistake. Guess Raymond Richards forgot that.
Presidents are human. Yes, we do not like for them to make mistakes of this magnitude but let’s all do what we can to get over this in the USA while our soldiers are still putting their lives on the line for Bush’s mistake.
— Patsy Almquist, Marshall