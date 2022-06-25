Letter: Old and worn out

Old and worn out
I'm a boomer at 61. I started working a man's job at 11, so my body is worn out. I keep seeing opinions about how easy I've had it since I'm a boomer. I lived through seven recessions, the Great Recession, the Pandemic Recession and soon the Re-set Recession. My current primary worry is when and if I can retire, with a ruined body quality of life during retirement is about shot.
Since I worked and saved, I'm one who foots the bill for others in the name of "equity.” Pretty sure "equality" is the word used by our Founding Fathers.
Since I'm white, I have been privileged. Nobody bothered to tell me that when I was getting shot at in the U.S. Navy serving my country in harm’s way. No V.A. benefits for me. Congress decided I was in the wrong conflicts.
Since I'm considered upper middle-class, it's my duty to transfer wealth in the name of equity. Wish I'd known the future while wrecking my body to get what I thought was my American Dream.
Two blown out knees, chronic diseases , a wrecked back and other issues — yep, I've had it so easy .
What’s the upside ? I'm old and worn out. I'll soon be on my next phase and those hating on me can choose another target.
— Amos Snow III, Longview