Letter: Old and worn out

Old and worn out

I'm a boomer at 61. I started working a man's job at 11, so my body is worn out. I keep seeing opinions about how easy I've had it since I'm a boomer. I lived through seven recessions, the Great Recession, the Pandemic Recession and soon the Re-set Recession. My current primary worry is when and if I can retire, with a ruined body quality of life during retirement is about shot.

Since I worked and saved, I'm one who foots the bill for others in the name of "equity.” Pretty sure "equality" is the word used by our Founding Fathers.

Since I'm white, I have been privileged. Nobody bothered to tell me that when I was getting shot at in the U.S. Navy serving my country in harm’s way. No V.A. benefits for me. Congress decided I was in the wrong conflicts.

Since I'm considered upper middle-class, it's my duty to transfer wealth in the name of equity. Wish I'd known the future while wrecking my body to get what I thought was my American Dream.

Two blown out knees, chronic diseases , a wrecked back and other issues — yep, I've had it so easy .

What’s the upside ? I'm old and worn out. I'll soon be on my next phase and those hating on me can choose another target.

— Amos Snow III, Longview

