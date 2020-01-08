Letter: Old Joe should drop out

Old Joe should drop out
As an old geezer myself, I can empathize with Joe Biden’s difficulties in uttering complete sentences that make sense. Some people are sharp as a tack at age 90, but most of us start losing it mentally well before the age of 90.
You don’t have to be a doctor to tell that Biden is losing it. Biden’s family and his advisers should do their best to convince him to drop out of the presidential race before he embarrasses himself further.
In his current state, old Joe would be hard-pressed to win a debate with a retiree from the early morning coffee klatch at the Hallsville Whataburger.
— Don Peck, Longview