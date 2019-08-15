Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Letter: Old man Can't is long dead

Old man Can’t is long dead

We are Americans. I always thought of that as AMER-I-CAN. My mother reared me on the statement “Old man Can’t died a long time ago.”

We are losing our nation because we simply want to hand it over to strangers, in the name of what? We have put too much blood and sweat into this nation to simply give it away. Yet, I simply see this nation is crumpling and we must put it back together again by the blood of Jesus Christ of Nazareth. I repent where I have offended others, and I believe we need to come up with solutions to our many problems. The only way is to go to the foot of Jesus and bring prayer back in schools and in our public discourse. Hands in the middle of the table and remembering that our ears cannot hear when our mouth is open. I love America.

— Bonnie Parvino, Avinger

