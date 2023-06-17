Letter: On higher education

On higher education
As Ronald Reagan once said, “There he goes again.” In David Coulter’s response to our op-ed, he completely ignores our arguments except to (reluctantly) concede that “perhaps” one of us works in a more ideologically temperate program where some conservative ideas and thinkers are taught. Mostly, he continues on with his rant concerning the supposed leftist takeover of higher education.
For his sources, he cites The Federalist, an article in the Washington Examiner, and something called the “Center for the Study of Partisanship and Ideology.” The first two are notably arch-conservative outlets. The third, as far as we can tell, is a conservative think tank or non-profit whose mission is, according to their website, to root out leftists in the academy and government whose “identity politics” and undermining of the traditional “family” unit have stifled “groundbreaking innovation”. In any case, while conservative sources are fine if they are objective and independent, all three appear pre-aligned with Mr. Coulter’s ideological-based newspaper column.
Mr. Coulter again spends a lot of time repeating the usual dire warnings concerning liberal media (no mention anywhere in his article of Fox News propaganda or the democracy-undermining mis/disinformation of many other right-wing media companies). Then, using one of his sources, he attacks what he calls “left-wing corruption at UT Austin’s GDIL.” He ends, in classic ad hominem fashion, by accusing us of being “blissfully unaware” or “willfully ignorant” of this corruption.
The overall intent is to paint higher education as a runaway, dystopian, liberal-leftist enterprise destroying America’s young people and American culture. It’s a complaint people like Mr. Coulter have been making for decades. Yet, as our previous op-ed pointed out, this fantasy bears no resemblance to the public universities or the academic departments with which we have been affiliated.
We could, of course, cite our own sources. Any issue of The Chronicle of Higher Education, which has a real finger on the pulse of higher education, will clearly demonstrate the corrosive effects of conservative attacks on public universities. But these would fall on deaf ears. Still, it’s worth repeating that there is plenty of evidence that we and most of our colleagues labor hard to get students of whatever political stripe to engage each other in respectful and rigorous debate, and not leap to censorious conclusions. We constantly caution them that regulations/legislation to choke off topics for discussion, whether from the right or the left, only impoverish the marketplace of ideas for all of us.
Mr. Coulter’s reply illustrates the bubble in which many conservatives live these days: So obsessed are they with culture wars and the alleged liberal-leftist takeover of everything (the Department of Justice is now at the top of the list) that they (blissfully or ignorantly) seem to forget about the total corruption of the venerable conservative intellectual tradition in recent years by right-wing politicians and media. We’d say as a final reply to Mr. Coulter that he should spend more time getting that house in order before he complains about the house of others.
— Kenneth Zagacki and
Richard A. Cherwitz