Letter: One-sided coverage

One-sided coverage
Lately, you may have seen that there has been an escalation of violence in the Middle East (Israel-Palestine). More than 32 Palestinians have been killed in the first month of this year.
The new Israel government has made it clear that they want to take over all of the occupied West Bank and expel or kill any Palestinians who would resist. The West Bank has been under a brutal apartheid occupation since 1967 when Israel took that territory. The occupation has become more and more brutal as time has passed. There are home demolitions, bulldozing Palestinian olive groves and raiding homes in the middle of the night and abducting Palestinian children.
The media coverage has continued to be decidedly one-sided. In the stories where Israeli troops invaded the West Bank city of Jenin and killed 10 Palestinians, including a 61-year-old grandmother and two children, the media referred to this as a “clash” and said that those killed were mainly militants.
Would Ukrainian soldiers resisting Russian occupation who are killed be referred to as mostly militants or terrorists? It seems that we are willing to risk WW3 over who governs Crimea and Eastern provinces.
— Jerry King, Longview