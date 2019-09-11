Letter: Only one credible solution

Only one credible solution
As we grapple with our new era of mass killings, most solutions involve some form of guarding against our neighbor, or the stranger among us. We can cut back or ban certain types of ammunition or weapons, or run extensive background checks in an attempt to ferret out those unfit to bear arms. Something, anything to bring order to disorder.
We may never know why in many cases these events occur, but we can do our part, our seemingly insignificant part, to ameliorate the situation. Each American’s answer is likely to be different. Some will favor extreme (or “prudent”) preparation while others would be satisfied with the status quo.
In reality there is only one credible solution, one concept with the strength to cure, a single solution for all weaknesses in the human condition. Though it seems simplistic, foolhardy beyond measure to some (perhaps the many), it is the only thing that promises a cure. And that one thing properly applied is love.
“The world moves for love. It kneels before it in awe.” (M. Knight Shyamalan)
— Timothy Higgins, Diana