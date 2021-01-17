Letter: Only villains and victims

Only villains and victims
So, Texas once again declare this Tuesday as Confederate Heroes Day.
But please explain — who are the “heroes” of the Confederacy we are honoring?
The rich slave owners who put their own greed and lust ahead of love of country and started the Civil War? The traitor generals who led the Southern armies in rebellion to defend slavery? The non-slave owning whites who thought slavery was worth fighting for and volunteered for the Confederate army? The under-educated non-slave owning whites who were pressured or duped into volunteering? The 600,000 poor white Southerners who were drafted by the CSA to fight in their rich man’s war?
The slave lord Confederacy of 1861 to 1865 had only villains and victims.
Note carefully that the holiday is Confederate Heroes Day, not “Civil War History Day.” If it was Civil War History Day, why not remember:
The 200,000 black men who served in the Union forces?
The 100,000 white Southerners who served in the Union army?
The terrible tragedy of 620,000 deaths, and the destruction, heartache and loss this horrible war brought?
The 4 million African Americans held in bondage, liberated at war’s end?
The Texas Legislature had one goal in creating Confederate Heroes Day. It was as an act of racism — one more slap in the face to black Texas citizens.
— Don Woody, Longview