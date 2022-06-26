Letter: Opinions vs. name-calling

Opinions vs. name-calling
Gerald Green’s letter (June 22) stated that we cannot expect cooperation by calling a lot of folks stupid or buffoons. I apologize for using those terms in my letter (June 19). Okay, that’s the start I was talking about. Now, if we could get Al McBride (June 15) to apologize for calling the Jan. 6 Committee hearings “the Democrat clown show on TV,” we could almost reach accord on this issue.
I thank the News-Journal for allowing readers the freedom to write their opinions without censorship. Newspapers from larger cities may not. Opinions are one thing and name-calling another. I appreciate reading letters from most of the regular contributors to this newspaper. I did not, however, appreciate Mr. McBride’s commentary and name-calling.
— Carl Nagel, Longview