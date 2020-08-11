Letter: Opportunity for unity

Opportunity for unity
Hank Guichelaar expressed a great idea about the Confederate monument being an opportunity to express unity (Forum column, July 11).
My take on this idea would be to have a re-dedication service in 2020 with a plaque added to the monument with something to the effect of “this monument rededicated in 2020 to the memory of the Civil War soldier of all races who served in the War Between the States of both the Northern and Southern military forces.”
This would be an opportunity for Longview to gain the notoriety nationwide of a racially harmonious city. It would put the Black Lives Matter movement into a realm that would not be comparable to the Taliban destroying ancient works of art as was lost in Afghanistan, and the monument itself could no longer be construed as a monument to white supremacy.
— Larry Tidwell, Longview