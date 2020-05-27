Letter: Opposed to the common good

Opposed to the common good
Does Ruben Navarrette twist everything he writes into a holier than thou lecture about racism because he is a flaming liberal journalist who writes for the fake news Washington Post or did he take a special class in journalism school? (Opinion, May 17)
More than likely it is simply projection. If not medication there may be therapy for that.
What is law or a law? A law is an ordinance of reason for the common good. There are many more common goods we share than safety or freedom from infectious disease. We have emotional, social, intellectual, and spiritual needs besides our physical/health needs. Are all those needs and freedoms to be sacrificed at the cult of the body’s altar? Some could argue that those other needs trump (pun intended) those of the physical, most importantly the spiritual. Aside from the fact parents, including the poor small business owners, have an inherent drive and responsibility to provide for the physical needs of their families.
So lockdowns are opposed to the overall common good. As to reason, it may be reasonable to lock down the country briefly if there is a well-founded fear that the health care system will be overwhelmed, and to temporize in order to find treatments to ameliorate the disease. But it is beyond unreasonable to shut down our country and abolish our freedoms for a prolonged period when there will never be a cure and the immense negative repercussions will be felt for decades, if our country lasts that long.
— Kevin McQuaid, Longview