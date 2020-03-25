Letter: Other matters can wait

Other matters can wait
As both houses of Congress and the president work on passing the much-needed legislation to provide loans, grants, and tax relief to businesses and individuals most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, some legislators seem to be holding up the proposed bills to get their pet projects inserted. Now is not the time to insert language pertaining to wind and solar power, greenhouse gas emissions by airplanes and other non-related items into these bills.
We need to pass clean bills, that is, bills that deal only with the medical and economic conditions disrupting our lives now. All other matters can wait until the present crisis is over.
— Robert Sprouse, Longview