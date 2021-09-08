Letter: Other threats

Other threats
If you are tired of worrying about COVID or its variants, here are two things that are more deadly and devastating to the future of humanity on the planet.
The first is the threat of a nuclear war. The U.S. has started a new nuclear arms race by deciding to spend $1.7 trillion over the next two decades advancing, creating or updating new nuclear weapons while at the same time not renewing nuclear arms control treaties with our adversaries.
China is building three new sites for nuclear ICBMs and upgrading others to MIRV multiple entry capabilities. India then responds by getting more and better ones as well as other nuclear armed nations. Even Great Britain is increasing its nuclear arsenal by 50%, and who knows what Israel is doing, although the six subs that Germany gave them may be armed with nuclear missiles.
The union of nuclear scientists has moved the hands of the doomsday clock to seconds from midnight.
Second is climate change. It will take a little longer for that to wipe us all out, but 99% of climate scientists warn us the human-caused global warming is causing the more frequent and devastating hurricanes, flooding and forest fires as well as droughts.
— Jerry King, Longview