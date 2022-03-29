Letter: Our fault, not Biden's

Our fault, not Biden’s
Jim Ross Lightfoot pointed us to the truth in his column (Forum page, March 12). Everyone needs to read that column. Remember the prices we paid only a few months ago at the gas pump and at the grocery store and what they are today!
I, like many of you, blamed Biden for the problems we are facing. These problems are ours to accept, not Biden’s. The constitution gives us a way to correct any election that is false. The legislature, attorney general and secretary of state are responsible for elections. Under their direction, fraudulent ballots should be thrown out.
More than five states have done legitimate audits. The results were astounding. The media, newspapers and TV did not tell us the results. However, millions of dollars were spent to make sure nothing was done. How much did you read about those audits? We have all failed our job of electing credible people and assuring that elections were fair. Just last week, a brief note was in the paper about the large amount of fraudulent mail-in ballots in Texas. It’s all your fault. Do you really think the next election will be fair? Look back to learn, be a true patriot, defend the USA!
— June Strohsahl, Longview