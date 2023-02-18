 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Our neighbor and our enemy

Our neighbor and our enemy

The United States has 6 percent of the world's population and 80 percent of the world's wealth.

Millions of people are leaving their country to come to the United States. They have nothing but the clothes on their backs.

They must be fed, clothed, sheltered, educated, medicated, employed and more. Maybe we should put this expense on God's account!

Some say the border is wide open because the Democrats want them to vote Democrat.

Don't worry. Daniel told Nebuchadnezzar that God raised up kings and gave it to whomever he pleased. The lowest of men.

We are commanded to love our neighbor and our enemy.

— Lloyd Crabtree, Big Sandy

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

“And He said, ‘If you will listen carefully to the voice of the Lord your God, and do what is right in His sight, and listen to His commandments, and keep all His statutes, I will put none of the diseases on you which I have put on the Egyptians; for I, the Lord, am your healer.’ ”

Exodus 15:26