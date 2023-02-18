Letter: Our neighbor and our enemy

Our neighbor and our enemy
The United States has 6 percent of the world's population and 80 percent of the world's wealth.
Millions of people are leaving their country to come to the United States. They have nothing but the clothes on their backs.
They must be fed, clothed, sheltered, educated, medicated, employed and more. Maybe we should put this expense on God's account!
Some say the border is wide open because the Democrats want them to vote Democrat.
Don't worry. Daniel told Nebuchadnezzar that God raised up kings and gave it to whomever he pleased. The lowest of men.
We are commanded to love our neighbor and our enemy.
— Lloyd Crabtree, Big Sandy