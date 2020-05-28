Letter: Our own mail-in ballot fraud

Our own mail-in ballot fraud
Because of the voting problems presented by COVID-19, the Democrats and some gullible Republicans are calling for mail-in ballots for all voters. This system works if all politicians are honest. This requirement eliminates most politicians.
If everyone can vote by mail-in ballot, the corrupt Democrat machines in New York, California, Chicago and most big cities will create enough cemetery votes to out-vote the rest of the country.
If you want to see local mail-in ballot fraud, just look at the mail-in vote data for the city of Longview. One precinct routinely casts about 40% of its total vote using mail-in ballots, while most of the other precincts have only 1% to 2% mail-in ballots.
In the last mayoral election, that precinct voted about 40% by mail-in. Somehow, 98% of that mail-in vote went to the current mayor. And that election was not a “hot” race for mayor.
The state of Texas has been investigating an election in that precinct for over two years, but nothing will result because politicians are doing the investigation.
— Don Peck, Longview