Letter: Our responsibility to the future

Responsibility to the future
In the face of mounting irrefutable evidence that there is an impending crisis of our earth warming, the U.S. is exiting the Paris Climate Agreement. The reason given was it poses “an unfair economic burden” to the U.S. economy. Ask this question to those who live in California.
Last year our Earth recorded the largest global warming in history. I think we all have a responsibility and obligation to the future of our grandchildren and our nation.
— Sondra Scalco, Longview