Letter: Our responsibility to the future

Responsibility to the future

In the face of mounting irrefutable evidence that there is an impending crisis of our earth warming, the U.S. is exiting the Paris Climate Agreement. The reason given was it poses “an unfair economic burden” to the U.S. economy. Ask this question to those who live in California.

Last year our Earth recorded the largest global warming in history. I think we all have a responsibility and obligation to the future of our grandchildren and our nation.

— Sondra Scalco, Longview

Today's Bible verse

“Do not forget the covenant I have made with you, and do not worship other gods. Rather, worship the Lord your God; it is he who will deliver you from the hand of all your enemies.”

— 2 Kings 17:38-39

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Upcoming Events

Featured Businesses

Find a local business