Letter: Our state church of secularism

Our state church of secularism
The reason we cannot reconcile the separation of the church and state issue in the school system is because raising children involves teaching them moral and religious-based values. Raising children is a religious experience in itself.
The Supreme Court may or may not have ruled correctly. The justices were making a ruling based on the case brought to them. However, they should have recognized that the schools were unavoidably involved in the teaching of religion and advised the states to find a way to get the government out of the school system. What would that be? Who cares as long as it gets them out of the way of the freedom of parents to instill in their children the proper moral and religious values and beliefs?
In order to prevent the “establishment of religion” they actually created a state church of secularism. The Supreme Court has ruled that atheism is a religion. Atheism is a belief in no God. The court has ruled that you must eliminate the teaching about God. I believe it has come full circle. Their ruling made the case that the government is teaching its own religion and have established a state church, albeit secularism or atheism.
A voucher system may be the easiest solution at this point. Radical, yes, but only because we have gone radically away from our basic freedoms given to us by God Himself and the Constitution.
–Dennis Jones, Gladewater