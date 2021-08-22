Letter: Out of the swamp

Out of the swamp
Someone finally had the good sense to take us out of Afghanistan. I will never understand why we stayed 20 years after accomplishing our original mission.
Afghanistan is not a country and has never been. It is a rugged area well suited for tribes controlling their own territory. These tribes have been fighting among themselves forever, and no one is going to change that, not even the Taliban. No Afghanistan leader has ever been able to assimilate the tribes into one coherent nation, much less foreign invaders. One thing remains consistent: When foreigners invade, the tribes do get together and expel them.
It was foolish to think we could make a nation where everyone else had failed.
So, when the chips were down, the local government and army just faded away. We have seen that happen in mass now that we are leaving. What happened to this army we have been training and equipping for the last 20 years? It disappeared in an instant the minute we turned the defense of Afghanistan to them.
Afghanistan was a bottomless well into which we poured American lives and treasure and for which we have nothing to show. I am glad we are finally out of that swamp.
— Luis R. Celerier, Longview