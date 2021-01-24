Letter: Over the line

Over the line
I had a feeling it would happen sooner or later, but I did not think it would happen this fast. With his new executive order that allows 16-year-old boys to go into the girls locker rooms, if they self-identity themselves as being girls, Joe Biden lost any support I was willing to give.
This order is over the line by a country mile. Yes, there are some boys that feel deeply they were born the wrong sex. Forcing the young girls into this unfortunate situation is not the answer though. It could cause even more emotional distress for all of them.
Common sense must prevail here. Asking that of agenda-driven Democrats though is like asking a penguin to fly. It’s not going to happen. So, as LeBron James was so fond of saying every chance he got: This guy (Biden) is not my president!
It is now up to the states to prevail in this matter. Democratic governors over the past year gave us a road map on how to proceed in ignoring the president of the United States. There are more states with Republican governors and also more Republican-controlled state houses. They should and must draw the line here. They will have an abundance of support I’m sure, because this is plainly a state’s rights issue.
— Gerald Green, Longview
Editor’s note: According to the Wall Street Journal, Biden’s order states that “any school that receives federal funding — including nearly every public high school — must either allow biological boys who self-identify as girls onto girls’ sports teams or face administrative action from the Education Department.”