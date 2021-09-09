You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Packing the court

Reading Gerald Green’s letter (Sept. 5) on his thoughts about packing the Supreme Court:

I thought that is what the Republicans did during Trump’s time? There are 12 regions of the U.S., and each one has a representative.

At this time, Roberts represents three regions, Alito two regions, and Kavanaugh two regions. if Congress so chooses, they can expand by the laws of the constitution.

The Republicans have shown a lack of support for the Constitution, and with the expansion of the Supreme Court, they might lose power.

— Jerry Matlock, Longview

Today's Bible verse

“Teach me to do Your will, For You are my God; Let Your good Spirit lead me on level ground.”

Psalm 143:10

