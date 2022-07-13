Letter: Pants problems

Pants problems
With all that is going on in the world, this has got to be the most pressing issue: I need new jeans. Lost a lot of weight, and while I do wear my bib overalls seven days a week, the wife said I need new jeans and pants. OK, says I.
At some point in my life, apparently, I have irritated the jeans gods: With a low waist fit, they won’t go to my belly button area and look funny on my now very flat ol’ geezer behind.
Suspenders are now required since I doubt folks want to see my boxers when I cough. Or, could be, I can be an ol’ geezer being trendy like the youngsters with their drawers showing — not a pretty picture in my mind ...
— Amos Snow III, Longview