Letter: Par for the course

Par for the course
Texas Taliban mullah Greg Abbott has made headlines again for all the wrong reasons. If you haven’t seen the details of Governor Greg’s tweet, the information won’t be hard to find.
Salon posted an opinion piece by Amanda Marcotte: ‘For decades, the two most reliable emotions Republicans can tap into in order to motivate their base are racism and fear.”
Shocking but not surprising: It’s the phrase that’s become a cliché when describing Republican behavior in the Donald Trump era. As Philip Bump of The Washington Post noted, Abbott’s cruelty-based approach to immigration has become “a centerpiece of his political efforts.”
One of his favorite stunts is shipping people like they’re cargo around the country so he can be seen dumping immigrants like they are human trash. So implicitly blaming the victims and minimizing their deaths with racist language is sadly par for the course.’
Governor Greg’s post was on brand — xenophobic and racist. I have an uneasy feeling too many Texans side with Abbott.
— Charles Kelley, Longview