You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Parental responsibility

Parental responsibility

I read many of Dr. Seuss’ books to my children. I would not have read them if I thought they were racist.

Since, I had a Dr. Seuss book that I had purchased for a great grandchild, I read it with “a current eagle eye.” No problem here.

We must carefully watch the minds of our little ones. But, folks, this is a parental responsibility not a federal or presidential responsibility. As a writer, I would make up stories for my little boys, and the names I gave the characters were also by the number of my children. I named the baby character “fertilizer.” My youngest looked at me, as he had watched his grandpa fertilize when working. And he said, “Mama, I am not s--t. Unfortunately, I had given the wrong message because he certainly was a child with love.

Folks, let the parents make the errors. I have made mine. But I was around to see and change.

The next thing you know, they will be offended by our Bibles and come into our homes and burn them.

— Bonnie Parvino, Avinger

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

“For it is better, if God should will it so, that you suffer for doing what is right rather than for doing what is wrong.”

1 Peter 3:17

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Featured Businesses

Find a local business