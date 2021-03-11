Letter: Parental responsibility

Parental responsibility
I read many of Dr. Seuss’ books to my children. I would not have read them if I thought they were racist.
Since, I had a Dr. Seuss book that I had purchased for a great grandchild, I read it with “a current eagle eye.” No problem here.
We must carefully watch the minds of our little ones. But, folks, this is a parental responsibility not a federal or presidential responsibility. As a writer, I would make up stories for my little boys, and the names I gave the characters were also by the number of my children. I named the baby character “fertilizer.” My youngest looked at me, as he had watched his grandpa fertilize when working. And he said, “Mama, I am not s--t. Unfortunately, I had given the wrong message because he certainly was a child with love.
Folks, let the parents make the errors. I have made mine. But I was around to see and change.
The next thing you know, they will be offended by our Bibles and come into our homes and burn them.
— Bonnie Parvino, Avinger