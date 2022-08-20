Letter: Park needs more parking

Park needs more parking
Guthrie Park, located at Tupelo Drive, is a thriving outdoor gem in Longview. It is home to picnic areas, a disc golf course, lighted pickleball courts, a hike/bike trail and a basketball court.
Do you know what Guthrie Park is missing? Parking. It is limited to a small lot holding half a dozen cars. “No parking” signs prevent street parking. The pickleball courts alone have hosted over 50 players on a week night. During weekend tournaments, roughly 80 players along with spectators have been present. Not to mention the disc golf course, along with the basketball court and trail, which hosts dozens of residents looking to get outdoors and enjoy their favorite leisurely activity.
Visitors come from Shreveport, Tyler, Holly Lake Ranch, etc. The current parking situation does not accommodate the influx of people who love Guthrie Park.
Unfortunately, the city has declined to put funding into adding or expanding parking. I encourage Mayor Mack, council members from Districts 1-6, city officials and residents to visit the park and see the daily activity for themselves.
I urge you to advocate for our residents who deserve a safe and accommodating parking lot. #GrowthAtGuthrie
— Jessica Guire, Longview