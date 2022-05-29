Letter: Partisan ignorance

Partisan ignorance
My daughter listed this on Facebook. I do not know who said it, but I think it is so true:
“As insane as this my sound to some, you can be passionately ‘Pro-Choice’ and not be ‘Pro-Abortion.’ You can be outraged seeing toddlers ripped from their parents and put in cages, and not be for ‘open Borders.’ You can demand common sense gun laws and not be against the Second Amendment. We are experiencing an epidemic of myopic, partisan ignorance, and we as a civilization and country are suffering because of it.”
— Donald Wilburn, Gilmer