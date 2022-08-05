Letter: Path to re-election

Path to re-election
1. Begin by getting elected “by hook or by crook.”
2. Reverse all accomplishments of my predecessor.
3. Appoint incompetent cronies to promote my agenda.
4. Instigate as much havoc, destruction and disunity as possible.
5. Promote minor causes while ignoring major concerns.
6. Blame the opposing party for the problems.
7. Stay as unavailable for questions as possible.
8. Radicalize the media.
9. Use lies and deception to mislead the citizens.
10. Disregard or misinterpret the Bible and the Constitution to fit my schemes.
11. Welcome and provide for illegals so they will vote for me.
12. Create a dependence on government.
(Here’s the clincher that will blind-side the voters.)
13. Shortly before elections, begin to superficially unravel a few of the tragedies I have purposefully produced.
14. With much fanfare, boldly declare that my newly-begun solutions, although seemingly minor, will have growing, long-term effects.
15. Hope that the voters will marvel at these insignificant changes, forget all the mess I have caused and believe that things will change.
16. Get re-elected “by hook or by crook.”
Fellow voters, we’re looking at two more years of this travesty unless we do something about it this November.
— Johnny Norwood, Longview