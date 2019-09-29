Letter: Pay the claim, SWEPCO

Pay the claim, SWEPCO
Regarding the August power outages, SWEPCO has denied my claim for reimbursement even though it concluded the cause of the power outage was vegetation. The utility claims it is “unable to honor” my claim and thanked me for my understanding. This is an entirely inappropriate response.
I submit that the “root cause” was failure to maintain the right of way. Malcolm Smoak, SWEPCO president and CEO, clearly acknowledged excessive vegetation growth (news story, Aug. 20) caused by the spring and summer rains, and that additional trees and vegetation needed to be cleared along transmission rights of way.
SWEPCO’s Risk and Insurance Management Department assert that having a predetermined frequency for maintenance is a reasonable provision and that this “plan” absolves them of any responsibility for loss or damage.
Given that SWEPCO was fully aware of the weather conditions causing high vegetation growth and failing to update plans and work schedules appropriately to properly maintain the associated rights of way clearly demonstrates the company’s negligence and that maintenance is inadequate to meet its intended purpose. Still, it refuses to acknowledge that the failed maintenance plan violates the standard terms and conditions of the service agreement.
To that end, I appreciate this letter being published and trust the public to bring significant pressure on SWEPCO to do a better job of meeting the needs of their customers and to take responsibility for their lack of action and consideration. Pay the claim. Do what’s right.
— Barry Keys, Longview