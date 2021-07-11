You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Paying last respects

I am the district attorney for Upshur County and pastor of Oak Hill Baptist Church.

On July 1, we lost Deputy Marc Rider, who leaves behind a wife and two children. I had the honor of preaching this service in Longview at New Beginnings Church. The funeral procession to the cemetery in Upshur County was one of the most moving experiences I have been a part of. I salute all of our local law enforcement heroes from Upshur, Gregg and surrounding counties that came to support their fallen brother. I also thank the Longview Fire Department for posting the American flag on the ladder trucks for the family to drive under in remembrance of Marc’s service .

But I witnessed what is still so good about our country. Men standing outside their vehicles with hats over their hearts; a mother who stopped in her yard with her children to pay respect by standing at attention; a farmer who climbed off his tractor to stand with hat over his heart .

I am proud and thankful to work alongside heroes each day . And I am a proud American to see fellow citizens honor those like Marc that risk everything so we remain safe and free.

— Billy Byrd, Gilmer

