Letter: Peaceful resolution unlikely

Peaceful resolution unlikely
Well, Biden said Putin had to go. Although Blinken denied that is what Biden meant three times, it becomes more apparent that it is a regime change war with Russia. Biden also spoke to the 82nd Airborne in Poland that they would see how great the Ukrainian army was when they got to Kyiv. So we will be directly engaged in a war with Russia, a regime change war.
After Biden has called Putin a soulless killer and a war criminal and all, there is not much hope for a negotiated ceasefire and peace anytime soon. Also, Biden has asked for an increase of $31 billion in the Pentagon budget bringing it to over $800 billion. That ends any hope for a peace dividend from our withdrawal from Afghanistan.
You can’t walk back all these things Biden has said and done to have a peaceful resolution to this conflict and a negotiated settlement. I expect a chemical attack in Ukraine, which will be attributed to Russia and a deeper direct involvement of the U.S. and NATO in the regime change war with Russia in Ukraine. Remember, Russia is nuclear-armed and not Iraq.
— Jerry King, Longview