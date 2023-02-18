Letter: Penalized or prosecuted

Penalized or prosecuted
Wake up fellow patriots!
Restricting religious rights, removing free speech and free press almost removes the entire First Amendment.
The left doesn’t want you to hear the news or any of their plans to turn America into a Socialist-Communist nation. Anyone progressive with differing views is penalized or prosecuted.
DirecTV has shut down two popular news stations: One America News and News Max. In a quick demonstration of power by DirecTV, these two news sources simply vanished.
Guess what? Some of us went to the internet and got apps for our phones and computers.
Beware! Now there are other blocking systems trying to eliminate those sources.
Get ready fellow patriots. Fraud in the 2020 election is still being found. The 2024 election may be our last as a free nation. Help us keep our First Amendment. This may be the last chance to retain our right to free speech. Call your cable company and complain.
God bless the USA and make America great again!
— June Strohsahl, Longview