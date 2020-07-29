Letter: Perfect pound cake

Perfect pound cake
Kudos to Barbara McClellan!
I tried your recipe for Georgia’s Pound Cake (July 22) and was thrilled at the results. We had been looking for a recipe for a pound cake and couldn’t get over how moist and beautiful the end result was — we’ve already shared this jewel with friends and family.
Interestingly, we had a women named Georgia who helped raise us as kids and the name of the cake was “icing on the cake” for us. We really appreciate Barbara’s column and hope everyone tries this fabulous find.
— Sondra Scalco, Longview