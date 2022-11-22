Letter: Perfectly adequate

Perfectly adequate
Today, this was a headline for a video, “Ted Cruz SNAPS, has ultimate meltdown over midterms losses.”
Lemme put this out there: Texas Ted Cruz would have been a perfectly adequate candidate to elect president in 2016. Believe me, I loathe the guy. But — Texas Ted was qualified. Ted was competent— enough.
That MAGA guy was an unqualified, incompetent boob. Think about it. If Texas Ted had won the election in 2016, there’s a very good chance he’d be in his second term right now. And that would be perfectly adequate.
— Charles Kelley, Longview