Letter: Perfectly adequate

Perfectly adequate

Today, this was a headline for a video, “Ted Cruz SNAPS, has ultimate meltdown over midterms losses.”

Lemme put this out there: Texas Ted Cruz would have been a perfectly adequate candidate to elect president in 2016. Believe me, I loathe the guy. But — Texas Ted was qualified. Ted was competent— enough.

That MAGA guy was an unqualified, incompetent boob. Think about it. If Texas Ted had won the election in 2016, there’s a very good chance he’d be in his second term right now. And that would be perfectly adequate.

— Charles Kelley, Longview

