Letter: Pharmacy fee needs reform

Pharmacy fee needs reform
As the owner and a pharmacist at Louis Morgan Drug No. 4 in Longview, I see the harmful impact of DIR fees on our community and its citizens every time I fill a prescription.
In Washington, D.C., DIR stands for direct and indirect remuneration. Around here, it just means reimbursements my pharmacy never receives and higher costs for my customers. These fees are the reason many neighborhood pharmacies are forced to close. Imposed retroactively on pharmacies by large corporations known as Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs), these fees force pharmacies to sell medicine for less than it costs the pharmacy to purchase and make it impossible for pharmacies to accurately estimate expenses.
Out-of-pocket costs for prescription drugs are increasing, which forces many patients to ration their medicine, worsening their condition(s) and ultimately increasing everyone’s health care costs.
The administration just missed its chance to control DIR fees, now Congress needs to act. In a recent letter from the Senate Committee on Finance, lawmakers urged the Department of Health and Human Services to reform the fees. Twenty-three of 28 committee members signed the letter, but Texas Sen. John Cornyn’s signature was notably absent.
I spoke with Sen. Cornyn about why he didn’t sign. He said the letter “didn’t have enough bite.” Perhaps he isn’t concerned with rural Texans, but these fees are destroying independently owned pharmacies that are a cornerstone of medical care throughout Texas. We need our leaders to stand up for small businesses and patients across the Lone Star State.
— Shawn Sams, Longview