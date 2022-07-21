Letter: Places you don't go at night

Places you don’t go at night
We (daughter and her friend) went to a Paula Abdul concert at Fair Park one year.
We were directed to park by men wearing orange vests and motioning us where to park with flashlights. When we came back, everything was stolen out of our vehicle. I called the police.
Meanwhile, the girls were looking to see if any of their things had been dropped. A man pulled up to them telling them to get in his car. I yelled at him. He came driving to me and cursing me and had his hand on a gun on that hump in the middle.
I looked for the cop, and he was hiding behind our vehicle. It was horrible.
If an amphitheater is built, hopefully it will be patrolled by police officers and legitimate people to direct people where to park, especially in areas known to be more ridden with crime. Those people directing traffic replied to me when I asked them if they would be watching our vehicle, “Oh …. we be watching your car.” This happened a long time ago, but some places you just don’t go at night.
— Eileen Hayes, Longview