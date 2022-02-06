Letter: Please drive safer

Please drive safer
Kudos to the recent opinion on red light runners (letter, Feb. 3). Every day, I witness this throughout Longview.
Another critical location at U.S. 80 and Silver Falls occurs throughout the day. I would love to witness red light runners pulled over and ticketed for this violation by our LPD.
It is estimated that red light runners cause hundreds of thousands of crashes on American roads every year. In 2019, 143,000 people were seriously injured in crashes where a driver ran a red light. That same year, 849 were killed in these accidents. That is more than two people dying every day in preventable collisions.
About half of those killed were other drivers, passengers, pedestrians and bicyclists. In other words, innocent victims.
Red light runners often cause side-impact collisions, which can very seriously injure victims since the side of a vehicle offers little protection. Yes, please drive safer so we and our loved ones can live.
— Carol Gilliam, Longview