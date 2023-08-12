Letter: Podiatrist praise

Podiatrist praise
Longview is so fortunate to have podiatrist Dr. Bert Sharp. As a diabetic, I feel so blessed to be one of his patients.
Because of my diabetes, I have to keep a close watch on my feet. Dr. Sharp has saved me so much grief by performing near miracles with my diabetic ulcers.
He pulls no punches regarding his instructions of self care, yet is personable. By heeding his instructions and advice, I’ve had the very best possible outcomes. I have no doubt that he’s simply the best.
He appreciates Bible standards. His kind and friendly staff are such a plus. I’m grateful that I don’t have to travel hours to see him, but if that were the case, I would absolutely do just that. Longview is very fortunate to have him here.
— Linda Dallas Wilson, Longview