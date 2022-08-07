Letter: Pointing out problems

Pointing out problems
Since my last letter was obviously strongly disliked by two of the most ardent yellow dog Democrats in East Texas, the letter must have hit home among some of the supporters who can find an excuse for any dumb thing Joe does. So I feel that it is my patriotic duty to try to point out Joe's problems again.
By the way, I am older than Joe, so I fully understand his numerous speech and memory problems.
Joe and Democratic leaders keep telling us how great the economy is and how great a job Joe and his Cabinet are doing despite all of the data proving otherwise. Especially galling is border czar Mayorkas telling us with a straight face that "the border is secure" as thousands of illegal immigrants storm across the border most days.
Joe and his handlers are currently pushing a gigantic tax and spend bill. They still believe that you can spend your way out of inflation problems.
If Joe is doing such a good job, why are Democrats who are up for election in November avoiding him like the plague?
On the positive side, Jimmy Carter is no longer the worst Democratic president that any of us can remember.
— Don Peck, Longview