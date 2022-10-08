 Skip to main content
Letter: Points for Democrats

Points for Democrats

I’ve been recovering from invasive open-heart surgery. Widow maker was 99% blocked, but apparently God wants me around longer.

So, reading news 10 times a day or more, and I have some points the Dems can run on.

High gas prices: People can’t afford to drive so think of the plusses for the planet. Inflation: Makes people stop and think before buying anything, so no more wasteful purchases.

High taxes: Hey, we all know Washington is better suited to spend our money than we who earned it are.

Eighty-seven thousand new IRS agents are probably just going to check our math and give us a pat on the back — no worries there.

They know we can’t think for ourselves, so like good children we should give them the power to run our lives. What can go wrong?

— Amos Snow III, Longview

