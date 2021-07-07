You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: 'Poison pen' letter

Regarding the letter “Questions for the GOP” (July 4): Just another “poison pen” letter written and printed to keep the “home fires” burning!

— Barbara Wilson, Longview

