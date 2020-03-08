Letter: Police cars' flashing lights

Police cars’ flashing lights
Recently, I passed by an accident on Marshall Avenue at night. There were two police patrol cars there. Both cars had the lights on top operating.
These lights appear to be LED strobe lights. Whatever the case, they are too bright and fast. The brightness can affect night vision and I’ve heard that the speed can cause seizures with some people.
I would like to see feedback from other citizens, especially ophthalmologists and neurologists and the police officers who work around these lights every night.
— Robert C. Morgan, Longview