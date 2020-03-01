Letter: Political bias on campus

Regarding Walter Williams’ exposure of our college campuses (Opinion, Tuesday):

Vigilance to our education system is essential to our way of life, the freedom of expression that is enjoyed in our country and laws that keep encroachment in check. Our campuses are hotbeds of sedition and gradual erosion, especially the Christian underpinning we have placed with our young people there to protect the Constitution. Please reprint Williams’ opinion often as a reminder.

— Mary Wood, Tyler

