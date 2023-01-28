Letter: Politically motivated

Politically motivated
Vice President Mike Pence is the latest to divulge he too has classified documents. Dollars to donuts folks: Every past executive branch office holder has them.
We know for sure that Biden and Pence along with President Trump left office with them. The National Archives raised a ruckus about Trump’s contention that they belong to him. To my mind, it begs the question: Were they not aware of the other violators or was it they simply did not care?
But the whole matter with Trump seems politically motivated — everything else is! Negotiations with Trump would have been the best course and most reasonable action taken, not 30 armed FBI agents with the television camera rolling.
But it’s been proven top leadership in the Justice Department was bound and determine to get Trump. They lied to the Foreign intelligence Surveillance Court about the infamous Steele dossier to do so.
Now with Biden looking like Old MacDonald — “here a document there a document everywhere a document” — the Justice Department has a dilemma. What they do to Trump they better do to Biden.
Trump claims he declassified his documents, and it cannot be disproven. Only he knows that!
— Gerald Green, Longview